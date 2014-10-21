Whistles Unveils Its Best Accessories Collaboration Yet

London designer Madeleine Moxham has teamed up with Whistles to create the perfect range of accessories. Fusing MOXHAM'S clean aesthetic with Whistles' signature style, the pieces exude Scandi cool, despite being born and bred in London. Clean, minimalist and fresh the combination of metal, leather and woven fabrics make these pieces versatile for both night and day. Ranging from geometric cuffs to cut out necklaces, these accesories will bring a touch of the catwalk to your high street wardrobe.

So who is MOXHAM? Well, the clue's in the name. Designer Madeleine Moxham has recently been named as one of Harvey Nichols' top ten inspirational women, and if that's still not enough to impress you, then check out her designs on major e-tailers like Farfetch and Kabiri. Her carefully constructed Egyptian mythology-inspired pieces have a hardware edge that has earned them a number one spot on our lust list.

Spoilt for choice? Then we recommend investing in all three cuffs - stack them up for maximum monochrome impact.

The collection ranges from £35 for a leather clip to £125 for a necklace and can be bought directly at Whistles online from October 26th.

By Libby Page / @pagelibby