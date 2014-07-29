Whistles AW14 Revealed: What To Expect From The Chic Brand Next Season

Luxe high-street brand Whistles has just shared their AW14 collection with us and we want the lot. Badly...

Whistles has just given us a peek at their forthcoming AW14 collection and boy are we impressed.

The luxury meets high-street brand have already cemented themselves as a favourite amongst fashion editors, bloggers and A-list celebrities alike but we reckon their new range for next season is even better than their previous offerings.

Picking up on springs huge lavender trend, Whistles has modelled their collection's hero coat in the offbeat hue. Featuring an oversized cut and a super fluffy texture, you can bet money on the fact that this will be a firm wardrobe-fixture with the fash pack come autumn.

Whistles

Amping up their separates in sleek navy, this is work-wear attire 2.0. Wide leg palazzos paired with chunky cable knits are a fast-track to cool girl style, finished with chic ribbon ties.

Footwear has been a keen focus for the brand too as they continue their minimalist approach in a selection of heels, boots and boyish flats. We're smitten with the patent numbers above. Are they mules? Are they loafers? Who cares when they look this good...

Whistles

Tailoring always plays a key part in the Whistles design aesthetic and AW14 is no different.

There's more than meets the eye with this jumpsuit. Look closely and you'll see intricate panelling aplenty offset with long loose sleeves and perfectly cropped trousers. Layer over a jersey roll neck and you're good to go. Yep, looking sleek has never been so easy.

We don't know about you but with a collection this stunning on the horizon, we're already putting cash aside so we can splurge on the lot when it lands in store. Roll on September...

See the full collection in our Whistles AW14 gallery right here

By Maxine Eggenberger

