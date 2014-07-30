We've Found The Most Stylish Ride Around

Whether you're zipping to the shops to pick up something to wear for the weekend, or planning a road trip with friends, It's always preferable to do it in the most stylish way possible, right?

Taking the bus is all well and good, but not when you're laden with shopping bags stuffed with half the high street. And a coach trip definitely doesn't have the same glamour as piling into your own car with a group of friends for a weekend away.

So the news that two iconic Spanish brands – SEAT and Mango – have collaborated on a new super-stylish car has got us mentally revving our engines, and eager to get behind the wheel. The cute city car is an updated take on the SEAT Mii, and perfect for whizzing about alone or with pals. Plus, if you order now, you'll receive £500 of Mango vouchers. So you'll definitely need that boot space to carry home all your goodies.

If you're looking for a new ride, this is the one you need. Get all the info on the new SEAT Mii, here