WE WANT: Katy Perry’s futuristic sunnies

When we first laid eyes on Katy Perry in her new video, “ET”, we didn’t even realise it was her! Where were the candy-pink sundresses and kitschy accessories?
In the vid Katy plays the part of an alien who lands on a post-apocalyptic Earth in search of life. The singer looks extraordinarily cool thanks to her futuristic make-up and armour-like costumes, with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses by Vogue Eyewear completing the glam sci-fi get-up.
Mrs Russell Brand, who is currently on her California Dreams world tour, told us: "It was a pleasure to work with Vogue Eyewear on my new E.T music video. The sunglasses gave a vintage look to the futuristic style."
By Maria Milano