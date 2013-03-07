WE WANT: Katy Perry’s futuristic sunnies

Check out Katy Perry’s cat-eye sunnies in the “ET” video and find out where to get them!

When we first laid eyes on Katy Perry in her new video, “ET”, we didn’t even realise it was her! Where were the candy-pink sundresses and kitschy accessories?

SEE KATY’S "ET" VIDEO

In the vid Katy plays the part of an alien who lands on a post-apocalyptic Earth in search of life. The singer looks extraordinarily cool thanks to her futuristic make-up and armour-like costumes, with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses by Vogue Eyewear completing the glam sci-fi get-up.

GET THE LOW-DOWN ON KATY’S "ET" MAKE-UP

Mrs Russell Brand, who is currently on her California Dreams world tour, told us: "It was a pleasure to work with Vogue Eyewear on my new E.T music video. The sunglasses gave a vintage look to the futuristic style."

BUY THE SUNGLASSES HERE

By Maria Milano