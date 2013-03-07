WE’RE LOVING: Christopher Kane’s new tees!

It’s not often that we are presented with an equally amazing designer and high street wardrobe gem - but thankfully 27 year Glaswegian designer Christopher Kane knows how to create fashion waves on all levels.

Over the past few weeks we’ve seen hoards of our favourite celebs rocking Kane’s predator print tees, from growling gorillas to his monstrous croc creations at Topshop.

Never one to miss a trend, Rihanna stepped out back in June clad in Kane’s gorilla-print dress styled with a chunky choker for a fierce finish.

Jefferson Hack’s gorgeous model girlfriend, Anouck Lepere looked fashion-forward teaming her gorilla tee with orange hosiery and over-the-knee boots while Noel Gallagher’s wife Sara Macdonald stayed true to her rock chick roots by sporting the same tee with skinnes and sequins.

Kane’s high street collaboration at Topshop featured a fab crocodile print T-shirt dress that made endless appearances at London Fashion Week on celebrities such as Jamie Winstone, models and fashion journos alike.

So, get on trend in threatening tees, worn oversized as dresses or with skintight denim and vertiginous heels.

If you’re feeling flush bag yourself a Kane number at matchesfashion.com.

However, if the £210 price tag doesn't float your boat, then fear not, the high street has endless copycat offerings at penny-pinching prices.

Try All Saints for an array of eerie, in-your face prints (we heart the embellished forgotten woods tee) along with Asos, New Look, Dorothy Perkins and Urban Outfitters for more high street hits.

By Kat Webster