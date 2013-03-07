WATCH Savannah and Sienna Miller's Twenty8Twelve show!

Get in on the London Fashion Week action: SEE Savannah and Sienna Miller's Twenty8Twelve catwalk show, live, on Twenty8Twelve.com!

The front row at London Fashion Week is, as a rule, the exclusive preserve of fashion editors, buyers and celebrities. But Savannah and Sienna Miller are giving fashion fans the world over the chance to watch their LFW catwalk show at the same time as their VIP guests, on the Twenty8Twelve website.

With Alexa Chung, Peaches Geldof and Leigh Lezark all expected to be sitting front row at the Twenty8Twelve catwalk show, plus Sienna Miller as one half of the design duo behind the brand, you can be sure it's going to be a hot ticket for LFW.

SEE ALL THE CELEBS FRONT ROW AT LFW

And this time around the sisters are letting the whole world experience the glamour of their catwalk show as they stream the whole thing live on their website.

CHECK OUT ALL THE LFW PARTIES AND NEWS

All you have to do is log onto twenty8twelve.com at 7:45 this evening (perhaps allow for a little fashionable tardiness), and you will be able to watch Sienna and Savannah's creations for S/S 2010.

SEE LONDON FASHION WEEK STREET STYLE

We're big fans of the label's cute dresses and must-have leather jackets at InStyle.co.uk and can't wait to see what delights the sisters have in store for next season.

Check out Twenty8Twelve.com and bagsy your place on the front row!

By Pat McNulty