WATCH: Rihanna tries new River Island collection out for size

With the first proving a roaring success, Rihanna's second collection for high street fashion favourite River Island lands in stores on 25 May 2013.

The pop pro has been busy showing off pics on Twitter of her modelling the '90s inspired fashion collection of denim crop tops, slinky dresses and floral dungarees, and in our behind the scenes video, she makes the final tweaks to the summer line.

Talking her inspirations through with co-designer, Adam Selman, Ri-Ri explains: "I just wanted stuff that I wanted to wear because at the end of the day that's what got me into designing - seeing things on the rack that were great, but that could have been a little more me.

"I made a piece for everybody in my crew, we all have different body types and different tastes - some are braver than others," she said. "I think like that because that's how women in the world are. We're all different, we like different things, we have different occasions and different moods."

