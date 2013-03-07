Watch: Nicholas Kirkwood unveils his Oz inspired shoe collection

Shoe maven Nicholas Kirkwood reveals the sketches of his Oz The Great and Powerful shoe designs for Michelle Williams, Rachel Weisz and James Franco…

Getting in on the hype surrounding Disney's Oz The Great and Powerful movie, British shoe design favourite, Nicholas Kirkwood, has designed five stunning shoes inspired by the cast to sell exclusively at Selfridges.

Watch as he talks us through his princess-worthy designs for Michelle Williams, the dark and dramatic heels for Rachel Weisz, Mila Kunis' sexy shoe boots and his first ever men's design for James Franco.

Oz The Great and Powerful hits cinemas on 7 March