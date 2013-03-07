WATCH Markus Lupfer's Spring Summer 2013 collection film!

InStyle caught up with designer Markus Lupfer to talk all things Spring Summer 2013 and his new collection Fall In Love...

Well known for his sequinned knits and humorously subversive slogan tees, for Spring Summer 2013, designer Markus Lupfer reveals a new sensibility in his gorgeous new collection entitled Fall In Love. InStyle caught up with him to find out his thinking behind the line and for his top style tips for the party season...

What are your hot trends for Spring Summer 2013?

At the moment I am loving metallics, we featured them in our SS13 collection as a way to add some sparkle to the collection and they are a great way to perk up an outfit easily.

The SS13 collection was designed to feel very fresh and light with an icy colour palette, I focused on iridescent fish skin prints and our trademark sparkle to add another dimension and gave the knitwear a slightly more graphic feel with spots, stripes and checks.

What are the key pieces we should be investing in?

Investment pieces are always quite personal, I tend to go for things that are beautifully made with something special and standout about them, something that makes me smile when I wear it!

What are your style tips for Autumn Winter 2012?

Be bold, our AW12 collection featured jewel coloured brocades which I layered up for maximum impact - clash prints and colours! More is more!!!

Get the latest pieces and catch up with all things Markus Lupfer at his website markuslupfer.com

By Tara Gardner