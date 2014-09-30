Watch Louis Vuitton's Spectacular SS15 Show Live Right Here...

Louis Vuitton is, without a doubt, one of the hottest tickets you can get your hands on at PFW, with a guest list so elite that even the biggest editors, stylists and bloggers can struggle to get their hands on one of the labels coveted invites. Don't worry if you haven't got one though - we're bringing the live action straight to you with our exclusive video-stream of the show.

We've teamed up with the Louis Vuitton team to bring you the show right as it happens, and you can watch it right here on InStyle.co.uk at 9am GMT time on Wednesday October 1st.

Known for drawing in a very impressive crowd, you can bet your Mulberry on the face that Vuitton's FROW is always packed with the hottest celebs around; so you definitely won't want to miss the action unfold in the morning...

Set your alarms and check back here at 9am sharp to see Louis Vuitton's SS15 stunning catwalk show via our live-stream. What better way to tuck into your brekkie?

By Maxine Eggenberger