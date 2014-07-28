Watch Kendall And Kylie Jenner Model Their New Collection For PacSun

The sisters prove that festival dressing can be for everyday, too

Kendall Jenner and her little sister Kylie have collaborated together on a collection of late summer pieces for California brand, PacSun.

While Kendall has got the high fashion thing down, Kylie is well known for owning the festival look – what with that blue dip-dye and love for mirrored sunglasses – so together the two certainly make for a fashion force to be reckoned with.

In the video for their new Kendall + Kylie Back To School line, the pair make the perfect models for their new collection, as they frolic about in the desert with an, erm, horse. Standout pieces include a maxi-length kimono, a printed romper, PacSun's signature high-rise bell bottoms (great for this autmn's 70s revival) and floral-printed babydoll dresses.

So if you want to carry on with the festival vibe for a little longer, and feel like injecting a little Cali sun into your wardrobe, PacSun is the label to know.

