Watch Kendall And Kylie Jenner Model Their New Collection For PacSun

by: Olivia Marks
28 Jul 2014
Intro Deck: 

The sisters prove that festival dressing can be for everyday, too

Kendall Jenner and her little sister Kylie have collaborated together on a collection of late summer pieces for California brand, PacSun.

While Kendall has got the high fashion thing down, Kylie is well known for owning the festival look – what with that blue dip-dye and love for mirrored sunglasses – so together the two certainly make for a fashion force to be reckoned with.

In the video for their new Kendall + Kylie Back To School line, the pair make the perfect models for their new collection, as they frolic about in the desert with an, erm, horse. Standout pieces include a maxi-length kimono, a printed romper, PacSun's signature high-rise bell bottoms (great for this autmn's 70s revival) and floral-printed babydoll dresses.

So if you want to carry on with the festival vibe for a little longer, and feel like injecting a little Cali sun into your wardrobe, PacSun is the label to know.

