Watch Kate Moss's Weird And Wonderful Video For Stella McCartney

The supermodel stars in a new campaign video for her best pal Stella, but what does it all mean?

According to Kate Moss, 'we're all golden sunflowers inside'. At least, that's what she says in the video that accompanies Stella McCartney's autumn winter 2014 campaign, of which Mossy is the star.

Set to a backing tracking by Sylas, Kate's Dream (as the 30 second film is called) sees Kate running through a nighttime world (which we're assuming is her mind) populated by lions, avalanches and Stella McCartney shoes, tumbling from the sky.

'Go to heaven for the climate, hell for the company,' the supermodel says at the end in her inimitable husky Croydon twang. While we may not totally understand what Kate's getting at, we do love the ad. If only to hear Mossy shout 'Stella!'

By Olivia Marks

Got a tablet? You can now download In Style magazine straight to your iPad, Kindle (just search the store for 'instyle magazine'), Nook or Google Nexus.