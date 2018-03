WATCH IT: Fashion designer Bella Freud’s film

The fashion designer teams up with BAFTA-winning director Martina Amati to produce super-stylish short film, Submission

Set during a tense game of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Submission depicts a group of unique women facing off in a series of exclusive costumes from Bella Freud’s autumn/winter collection.

Starring Antonia Campbell Hughes, Abbey Lee Kershaw, Susie Bick, Phyllis Wang and Olympia Campbell, the five-minute short is a true celebration of art and fashion.

Watch it here:

Music by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis

Featuring clothes from the Bella Freud AW11 collection

Directed by Martina Amati

Produced by Bella Freud and Nina Angeleri



Written by Martina Amati and Bella Freud



Costumes Bella Freud



Artistic Sponsor Jo Malone