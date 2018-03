This season the 50s gets attitude! Work the trend with InStyle's senior fashion Natalie Hartley's top tips...

Gone is the prom queen of previous seasons, the 50s is back for Autumn Winter 2012 but with a whole new attitude. Boxy shapes, leather and PVC patent, take style notes from our senior fashion Natalie Hartley.

Natalie Hartley Wears:

Jacket by Acne

Poloneck by Hobbs

Skirt by Marks & Spencer

Shoes by Jil Sander

Bag by Valentino