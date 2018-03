From Miu Miu to Marc Jacobs, embellishment was a huge look on the Autumn Winter runways. Whether you're after all-out statement or something a little more subtle, InStyle's senior fashion Natalie Hartley shares her top style tips on how to make the trend work for you.

Natalie Hartley Wears:

Jacket by Barbara Bui

Roll neck by Uniqlo

Leather trousers by Theory

Boots by Dr Marten at Schuh