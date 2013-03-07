Watch: H&M's first fashion week show

Go front row at H&M's Paris Fashion Week show and mingle with Chloe Moretz and Emma Roberts, as they give their reactions to the new high street fashion collection…

H&M's first catwalk collection showed to a seriously star-studded crowd, with the front row filled by the likes of Chloe Moretz, Ashley Olsen, Pixie Geldof and Emma Roberts.

Models stormed the corridors of the Musee Rodin in the high street fashion collection of beautifully structured coats, cosy cable knit jumpers and fabulously fluffy jackets.

Watch the video above to make your shopping list and see what the stars had to say about their first H&M fashion week experience.

The Autumn Winter 2013 fashion collection will land in 200 H&M stores worldwide come 5 September 2013. Be prepared for a sell-out!