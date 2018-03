We dragged London Fashion Week favourite Henry Holland from his famous fans to find out his Spring Summer 2013 inspirations, as well as to discuss his love of shoes and who will be wearing the collection. Even the cameras couldn't stop chum Kelly Osbourne from running up to the super cool designer to congratulate him!

LONDON FASHION WEEK SPRING SUMMER 2013 CATWALK PICTURES

Get the latest straight from the catwalks by following InStyle.co.uk on Twitter and downloading our App.