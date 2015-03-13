Watch Cressida Bonas Dance Like Nobody's Watching In Mulberry's New Fashion Film

Mulberry's campaign to make Cressida Bonas the girl of the moment is really taking off, as this cool campaign video proves...

While she's not yet a household name, we'd be very surprised if you haven't at least heard of Cressida Bonas. The 26-year-old beauty found herself in the spotlight for the first time back in 2012 when she was first romantically linked to Prince Harry, whom she continued to date for two years, ending their relationship in the summer of 2014.

However, the aspiring actress is now ready to make a name for herself in her own right. And her latest gig is certainly going to do that for her...

One of our fav Brit brands Mulberry has tapped the starlet to appear in their seriously cool SS15 campaign which comes with a beautifully shot fashion film to boot.

In the film (above), Cressida can be seen entering a room wearing a beaut crochet-insert dress and heels with a stone staircase covered in grass before her. Taking off her shoes, Cressie puts a tentative foot on the first step — a move that causes the room to erupt with music, and Cressida to burst out into dance. And boy, do we wish we had her moves...

Rex Features

The film forms part of the brand's latest project, ‘From England With Love' which, as well as highlighting Cressida's stellar dance-floor moves, shows off Mulb's signature new frock design, the Buttercup Dress (AKA, your summer look nailed).

Cressida — who trained at the prestigious Trinity Laban Dance Conservatoire in London; who knew?! — said of the experience: 'It was great to be approached for the project and develop ideas with Mulberry. I loved the story and the attitude they wanted to convey. Our team wanted the girl in the film to have energy and fun, with the curiosity to explore which draws her up the stairs and into the mirrored room. And once she's there and feels that no one's watching – then she just wants to dance for the joy of it. The setting makes her feel free, and using dance to convey this feeling works so well for the story, and it adds signature Mulberry charm and wit.'

Job done, we think...

This film comes as the first of a new series of digital stories that Mulberry will be unveiling over the course of the next few months, all of which will feature emerging creative talents, just like Cressida.

We, for one, can't wait to see the next one! In the meantime, we'll just pine over THAT DRESS for a while longer — don't mind us...

