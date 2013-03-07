Watch: Chanel unveils latest short film

Karl Lagerfeld has gone back behind the lens to shoot his stunning Spring Summer 2013 fashion collection in a monochrome mini movie

Each new collection spells a new fashion film for Karl Lagerfeld, and this time he's cast his lens over the Rodin Museum gardens.

The pristine setting plays host to two flirtatious models who can't fail to be captivated by a handsome passer by and his son.

The girls channel modern '60s in Chanel's new-season graphic separates and cute boucle dresses, as well as more dressed-down oversized sweaters worn with denim shorts.

Even Karl's cat, Choupette, gets a tribute, emblazoned on the little boys' matching hoodie and T-shirt.

Check out the video to watch the fashion unfold.