Watch: Cara Delevingne ruffles feathers for Mulberry

Go behind the scenes on Mulberry's AW13 fashion campaign featuring Cara Delevingne and some fluffy friends…

You've seen the thoroughly British Mulberry AW13 campaign pictures starring model de jour Cara Delevingne, and now the accompanying video has been released.

SHOP MULBERRY HERE

With her focus firmly on the job in hand, Cara is unflappable in the woodland theme shoot, even with a parliament of owls flapping around her.

BLONDE HAIR 2013

Shot by fashion photography legend, Tim Walker, the Autumn Winter shoot shows off the British brand's new line of preppy camel coats, burgundy leathers and country tweeds along with its latest arm-candy, including the Willow, Bayswater and new addition, the Primrose.

Watch Cara Delevingne in action, above.

GET INSTYLE ON YOUR IPAD