Watch Alexa Chung Frolick In The Sun For Longchamp's Spring Summer 2014 Campaign

Alexa Chung has just made our need for some sun greater than ever with her latest video for Longchamp's Spring Summer 2014 campaign.

The model, author and presenter travelled to what looks like a lovely, sleepy Mediterranean village to showcase Longchamp's chic new collection. Alexa is seen driving in a lovely vintage sportscar, walking on the beach and running through the streets.

We're not entirely sure who she's trying to get away from, as the village appears to have no-one else living in it, but whatever – she looks like she's having a good time.

Right, we're off to book a holiday...

By Olivia Marks

