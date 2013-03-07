Vivienne Westwood to judge fashion award – and you can enter!

The annual Red Carpet Green Dress competition is to be judged by Dame Vivienne Westwood – and the winner's gown will be worn by an A-lister at the Oscars!

Vivienne Westwood – grande dame of the British fashion industry – has been announced as the judge of the Red Carpet Green Dress competition, a sustainable design competition conceived by Suzy Amis Cameron (left, with Vivienne and RCGD's campaign director Samata Angel) during the press tour for her husband James Cameron's multi-Oscar-nominated film Avatar.

Designers are asked to create a red-carpet gown from 100% sustainable materials – and the winning number is worn at the Academy Awards by a surprise Hollywood actress. Get inspired by Rose Byrne, below left, in Westwood at 2012's ceremony and get designing your red-carpet gown – the competition closes on Monday 5 November.

This year, Vivienne Westwood will not only be judging the competition, but she will closely mentor the winner and help them turn their competition design sketch into a red-carpet creation. “We are at war with our environment and our future is unsteady,” says Vivienne. “In order for a shift to occur we must make informed decisions to live more harmoniously with our planet, and I’ve joined Red Carpet Green Dress because its message aligns with this idea.”

For entry details – the competition closes on Monday 15 November – visit redcarpetgreendress.com and follow them on Twitter @RedCarpetGreenD

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood