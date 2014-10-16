Vivienne Westwood Thinks Clothes Should Cost More

The designer and environmental campaigner thinks clothes and food should cost us all more

Vivienne Westwood isn't one afraid to speak her mind, especially when it comes to matters of politics and the environment.

And so it should come as little surprise that Dame Viv's latest idea to help make the world a greener place is as controversial as ever. Speaking at a Guardian event yesterday, the designer said that clothes and food should cost more, to better reflect their impact on the environment.

'Clothes should cost a lot more than they do – they are so subsidised,' Vivienne told the audience at the Guardian's live event.

'Food should cost most more too – you know something is wrong when you can buy a cooked chicken for £2. The world runs on debt and that’s why nothing costs what it should.'

The designer didn't say whether that meant she would be raising the cost of her own collections, but she did say she would be scaling back her output in order to be more environmentally friendly.

'I’m trying to pull the collection back to things I really like… I think this is the most environmental thing we can do… I only need to make the clothes I like. I have the money, so I don’t need to make things I don’t like.'

And in another comment that is likely to ruffle a few feathers in the industry, Vivienne proclaimed that there was a lack of talent among fashion students. Ouch.

'There are a lot of people who are there just because that is what they want to be [fashion designers],' she said.

'You can do anything and you can be what you want – that’s what fashion schools teach and it’s wrong.'

What do you think of Vivienne Westwood's comments? Let us know...

By Olivia Marks