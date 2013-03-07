Video: Where in the world is Matthew Williamson

Let Matthew Williamson and Style Passport take your around the world in our fashion video, and get the chance to win a holiday to the Seychelles...

In collaboration with style-passport.com, Matthew Williamson has created a stunning fashion movie, which takes us on a journey through the fashion designer's favourite travel memories. With footage created from hundreds of holiday snaps, Rachel Hurd-Wood narrates Matthew Williamsonʼs thoughts on his favourite destinations and travel essentials.

To support the fashion collaboration, Matthew Williamson has also given a handmade Panama hat the designer treatment, with his signature peacock feather motif, available to buy online now.

There's also a chance to win Matthew's dream holiday to The Four Seasons Resorts Seychelles, in association with Style Passport. Enter at style-passport/mw