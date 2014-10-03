Video: Watch A Day In The Life Of InStyle's Fashion Director At PFW

Fashion Week isn't just about sitting on the front row of catwalk shows looking pretty for bloggers' flashbulbs. Well, maybe if you're Kim Kardashian it is. But for the hardworking fashion press, there's some serious work to be done.

From running across the city to catch the next show, whilst filing show reports on iPads and always looking for that elusive Wifi, to interviewing designers and catching up with colleagues, it's a non-stop week (or month for many).

Our fashion director, Arabella Greenhill, somehow managed to squeeze in a morning run, several fashion shows, more appointments and, of course, a couple of quick bites to eat before collapsing into bed back at her hotel in one day. All in a pair of (very stylish) heels, too.

Frankly, we don't know how she managed to it...