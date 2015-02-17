VIDEO: The 5 Best Pieces From Finery And How To Style Them

by: Nick Spensley
17 Feb 2015
Fashion Director Arabella Greenhill has picked her top five pieces available now from our favourite new online store, Finery.

What: Sheer Mohair Jumper, £45
Why: A great basic, with a bit of texture. Wear now with a polo neck underneath and with something white when it gets warmer.

 

What: Bonded Trench, £165
Why: Because who doesn't need a trench coat in their wardrobe? The contrast in colour makes this one a little bit different. 

 

What: Lace Up Brogues, £109
Why: Fab metallic colour with contrast tongue, which can be removed to leave the the shoe as a lace-up.

 

What: Leather Jacket
Why: Tan's a great colour for spring summer and this lightweight cover-up can be worn as a jacket or as a shirt.

 

