Video: Rihanna reveals her Autumn Winter 2013 River Island collection

Rihanna has unveils her latest Autumn Winter 2013 collection for River Island and wants to wear it all…

Following the success of her Spring Summer 2013 line for high street favourite River Island, Rihanna is back with another sexy yet sporty offering.

Taking us backstage as she checks out her forthcoming designs for the first time, it seems Ri is smitten as she turns to camera to exclaim: "I want to wear everything now and that’s such a great feeling!"

The bomber is big news in the Autumn Winter 2013 collection, as RiRi models a varsity version, army print number and a burgundy quilted design. Also hot from the 80-piece line are crop leather bra tops, jersey maxis and embellished beanies. All very Rihanna.

Take a tour around the collection in the video above.

The Rihanna for River Island Autumn Winter 2013 collection launches 12 September 2013, with a further instalment to follow in November. Prices start at a purse-friendly £10. See you in the queue!