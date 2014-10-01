Video Review: Valentino SS15 @ Paris Fashion Week

Valentino takes us on a Mediterranean tour with its SS15 collection of ocean-spray layers, structured lace and under-the-sea motifs

The dreamy, Sixties-style music at Valentino had us conjuring up images of driving around the Amalfi Coast in Italy in an open-top car and little wonder, as the inspiration for this show came from the 18th century tradition of The Grand Tour, where young Europeans would travel to Italy to lap up the history and culture it had to offer.

The result was an incredibly beautiful collection, including everything you might stumble upon on the tour, from classicism (Rome) to under-the-sea motifs (Sorrento). We especially loved the coral and sea horses on dresses and marine hair accessories like like tiny starfish; the models' locks also had a distinctly mermaid feel to it.

Dresses came in all shapes and sizes, from floor-skimming hems with high waists to shorter pinafore styles, but all were very romantic in true Valentino style.

White lace was oversized, like giant broiderie anglaise. The colour palette had our mouths watering as it was reminiscent of Neapolitan ice cream in pastel pink, yellow and green. Shoes were for the most part flat sandals, with the new season's ever popular knee-high gladiator making a strong appearance.

Check out our exclusive video of the Valentino show below.

By Hannah Rochell