Video Review: Topshop Unique SS15 @ London Fashion Week

Topshop Unique's fashion show extravaganza saw Cara Delevingne make a much anticipated return to the catwalk after lying very low this season...

A few years ago at London Fashion Week, you’d have struggled to find a fashion show Cara Delevingne wasn’t walking in. Now with her star well and truly risen – and an acting career to focus on – she’ll only do a chosen few, so there were audible cheers at Topshop's cavernous new Kings Cross venue when she kicked off the brand’s ss15 showcase.

The collection had a slick and sporty Sixties go-girl vibe, with retro striped collar details, little flare skirts, padded bowling bags and oversized burgundy motorcycle jackets which looked like they’d been borrowed from a boyfriend for an impromptu ride to the beach.

The lemon yellow off-the-shoulder ruffled dress and ditzy print shorts made us want to rewind and do summer all over again. We also predict a serious scramble for that silver pleated LBD when it hits the shops next January.

Do you think Sir Phil might lend us one early for party season?

By Lucy Pavia