Video Review: Hunter SS15 @ London Fashion Week

Forget everything you thought you knew about Hunter; wellies are just the start of its amazing repertoire for SS15...

LFW on the Saturday was once the quieter day when the editors held back before the big shows really got going on the Sunday or the Monday. But this season with Hunter (held in a sports centre in Marylebone - we could even hear the kids mucking about in the swimming pool as we waited for the show to start), the FROW was buzzing and the flashes were popping as Ms Wintour and Ms McCartney (aka Mrs Alasdhair Willis - her hubby is the creative director of Hunter) were led to their seats.

This was Willis' second collection for Hunter and it was clear from kick off that his vision is way beyond the wellie. Slouchy lilac (hot S/S15 colour alert) jumpers with cute striped elasticated cuffs and collars, Hunter’s take on the pool-slider, plus some seriously Glasto-friendly kagools had us itching to book our festival tickets for next year, and it's only September.

Check out our exclusive video below which we filmed straight from the FROW to really see what we're talking about... You won't be disappointed.

By Charlotte Moore