Video Review: Emilia Wickstead SS15 @ London Fashion Week

by: Olivia Marks
15 Sep 2014

Take a look at Emilia Wickstead SS15 catwalk show from the front row...

Alexa Chung and Olivia Palermo were among the A-listers sat front row at the Emilia Wickstead show today - and, of course, we were too. Take a look at the action as it unfolded today at London Fashion Week...

 

