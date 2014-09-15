Video Review: Christopher Kane SS15 @ London Fashion Week

This season, the Christopher Kane girl has grown up. Or got a new job. Or moved to New York. Either way, her style seems to have shifted distinctly from the edgy, east Londoner we’ve seen in recent years to a more polished Upper East Sider. At Tate Modern on Monday, models strutted down a glossy catwalk to match this slick new look wearing satin trouser suits and power dresses with cut-out angular details fit for the modern woman.

There were pleats and folds a plenty, on everything from an easy-to-wear midi skirt to a corseted tutu mini dress. The rope motif that ran throughout the show, something Kane has experimented with before, was especially effective on the dresses at the end of the collection, as well as the cropped jackets at the beginning. And we were really taken with the sporty drawstring leather trousers worn with pool slides.

This was another show that felt very autumnal for a summer collection, particularly in colour. The designer described the palette as ‘back to school’ in the show notes; Kane’s own school - Taylor High - had a uniform in the burgundy colour seen throughout. And although most of the looks were teamed with spiky heels, we were relieved to spot plenty of smart, flat loafers on the catwalk too.

By Hannah Rochell