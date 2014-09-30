Video Review: Chanel SS15 @ Paris Fashion Week

Karl Lagerfeld's Chanel set is always a highlight of Paris fashion week (who could forget last season's supermarket sweep extravaganza?) and Tuesday morning's show saw the Grand Palais transformed into a giant indoor boulevard, complete with wonky pavements and pedestrian crossings, and overlooked by towering painted classic French buildings.

The models – including Cara Delevingne and Giselle – walked down the "street" in such large numbers and at such speed that it was easy to miss the odd outfit here and there if you were making notes (yes, we still use a good old pen and paper to report back to you on a show we've seen!). Some girls were even chatting and laughing with each other as they walked, as if they'd literally just popped out for a pint of milk. But we saw enough to know that there were plenty of Chanel classics for die-hard fans, like colourful tweed and modern takes on the Breton stripe. Shoes were flat or with a chunky, low block heel, continuing fashion's current love affair with comfortable shoes.

A notable trend, too, were Edwardian-style frilly collars and blouses, the sort you might expect to see on Mrs. Winifred Banks when she's out to support the Suffragette movement in the film Mary Poppins. And we reckon that was deliberate, as the finale was effectively a women's rights protest. Cara and her crew shouted through megaphones and carried placards bearing slogans such as 'boys you should get pregnant too'. Chanel girl power? We'll have a large slice of that please.

By Hannah Rochell