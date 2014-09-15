Video Review: Burberry Prorsum SS15 @ London Fashion Week

It was another stellar turnout for Burberry this season. See the show pictures, watch the video and read our review...

There’s always a buzz around the Burberry Prorsum show: the top quality FROW (Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne, Paloma Faith), stella model line-up (Suki Waterhouse, Jourdan Dunn) and live performance (InStyle’s new BFF James Bay) make it the hottest ticket at London Fashion Week.

But what about the clothes? Although this was a summer collection it felt distinctly autumnal in places. The colour palette was littered with shades you’d normally find in a winter collection - like plum, bottle green and navy - and the cropped gold and dusky pink shearling jackets might be a tad hot if 2015 gives us as nice as summer as we’ve just had. But no bother, as this collection will start to drop into store as early as February when it will still be chilly enough to wear sheepskin.

Rex

The humble denim jacket was reworked (we want one trimmed with fluffy white feathers) and looked particularly fetching teamed with a yellow pailette skirt (essentially made from MASSIVE sequins). Many looks were accessorised with a simple tulle belt, and every look was styled with flats in primary colours. Cara was already wearing a pair of the running shoes, but we’ve got our eyes on the walking-style sandals - another emerging trend at LFW. You heard it here first!

By Hannah Rochell