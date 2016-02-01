VIDEO : How To Wear The Girlfriend Jean - Top 5 Pieces In Gap Right Now

Fashion Director Arabella Greenhill has picked her top five pieces available now from Gap...

Why do I love Gap? It’s my go-to shop for a denim fix, with great jackets, shirts and jeans that will fit any shape, in lots of different washes. What Gap doesn’t know about denim isn’t worth knowing.

But I also go for my basics – super-soft tees, cute stripy pyjamas, summer sandals and now GapFit.

I am a big fan of GapFit, the ever-growing fitness range that works not just for the gym but looks good enough to wear for coffee afterwards. The collection has been created with runners, spinners, yoga and gym bunnies in mind, so you can look cool and keep cool. With great prices – and quality – you can afford to stock up, whatever your sport.

My top tip for shopping at Gap? Check out the men’s department for great cashmere sweaters.

What: Leather Buckle Sandal, £24.99

Why: I am slightly obsessed with flat summer sandals but what makes these different to all the others I own (and believe me there are quite a few) is the white sole. This monochrome sandal has more of an urban feel so perfect for those summer days in the city.

What: 1969 Sexy Boyfriend Denim Shorts £29.95

Why: This is a Gap perennial favourite and every year I buy another pair. Made to be worn low on the hip, they show just the right amount of leg to wear both in the city with a crisp white shirt and smart sandals or over a bikini on holiday. I love this natural vintage wash but they also come in black, white and bleached . Be ready the for summer and stock up now.

What: 1969 Girlfriend Jeans £44.95

Wh : Although I am not ditching my boyfriends anytime soon, I am loving the girlfriend jean with its more fitted shape, slimmer leg and smarter feel. And not as tight as your skinnys. A great all-rounder and so easy to wear.

What: Short Mac Coat, £52.99

Why: Classic and easy to wear, this trans-seasonal jacket will be in your wardrobe for years to come. Smart enough for work. Great for weekends too.

What : GapFit Bonded Bomber Jacket, £29.99

Why : Although this jacket is part of the GapFit range it is perfect for going to the gym and look equally good going straight out for coffee with your friends after.

