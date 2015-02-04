VIDEO: How To Style The 5 Best Pieces From River Island Now

Fashion Director Arabella Greenhill has picked her top five pieces available now from River Island

What: Brown Striped Blanket Cape

Why we love it: Chic extra layer for winter. Wear wrapped around or belted.

What: Black Wood Effect Platform Sandals, £50

What we love it: Great height but still easy to walk in. Wear now with socks and flares.

What: Gold Leather Flat Sandals

Why we love it: We know it's a while off, but come summer we'll be living in these.

What: Sporty Colourblock Bag, £25

Why we love it: Wear cross-body or detach the strap and use as a clutch. Two for the price of one!

What: Gold Tone Ear Cuff, £4

Why we love it: Perfect for a single statement earring.