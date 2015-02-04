VIDEO: How To Style The 5 Best Pieces From River Island Now

What: Brown Striped Blanket Cape
Why we love it: Chic extra layer for winter. Wear wrapped around or belted.
What: Black Wood Effect Platform Sandals, £50
What we love it: Great height but still easy to walk in. Wear now with socks and flares.
What: Gold Leather Flat Sandals
Why we love it: We know it's a while off, but come summer we'll be living in these.
What: Sporty Colourblock Bag, £25
Why we love it: Wear cross-body or detach the strap and use as a clutch. Two for the price of one!
What: Gold Tone Ear Cuff, £4
Why we love it: Perfect for a single statement earring.