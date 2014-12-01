VIDEO: Getting Dressed With Victoria's Secret Model, Lily Donaldson

We caught up with Victoria's Secret regular Lily Donaldson as she gears up to wear her most iconic VS costume to date — the Swarovski Look — to bring you this exclusive behind-the-scenes video. Welcomes...

The Victoria's Secret show is so close we're practically seeing sparkles and while you can count on us to report on everything (and we MEAN everything; we're there from 10am-11pm!) at the lingerie giant's first ever show on British soil tomorrow, we've got something very special to whet your VS appetites today...

We've teamed up with our friends over at Swarovski — the shows main sponsor — to bring you this exclusive to InStyle.co.uk behind-the-scenes clip of Victoria's Secret model Lily Donaldson at the fitting and shoot for one of her most iconic looks to date; the Swarovski Look. Aren't we good to you?!

Glen Allsop for Swarovski

As the more seasoned VS show fans among you will know, Victoria's Secret and Swarovski join forces each year to design and create one very show-stopping get-up for the annual catwalk. And it looks like this year's costume is the most extravagant yet!

The look — which Lily will strut her stuff in — will appear as part of the shows Fairytale collection. Needless to say, it's something to behold. To really understand quite the spectacle it is, lets break it down in numbers...

150,000: The amount of Swarovski Crystals used to adorn the 2014 Swarovski Look

156: The days it took to see the garment through from start to finish (that's FIVE months...)

12: The years VS and Swarovski have been creating their one-off look in partnership with one another

5: The number of artisans it took to make the design

In short, it's a helluva lot of work...

Glen Allsop for Swarovski

Speaking of picking up the previously US-based show and moving it to London, Lily reveals that she couldn't be happier about the move; 'I'm super excited to be back home. I'm originally from London, so it's going to be really fun.'

Lily also went on to say that she is definitely more than happy to take on the challenge of rocking the jewelled piece, saying; 'It's really amazing to be the one chosen to wear the iconic Swarovski look.'

We don't know about you, but we reckon she was always going to be a shoe in...

Glen Allsop for Swarovski

Seeing the design in full for the first time on the day of the shoot, the ornate costume's designer Serkan Cura was on hand to made sure to detail was out of place and even took it upon himself to lace Lily into her crystallised corset. Now that's hands on.

After catching a real glimpse of just what the outfits look like, our excitement levels have just gone up tenfold!

Whether you'll be watching the live stream, checking out the pics as they drop or if your lucky enough to be heading to the show in person tomorrow eve, we've got two words of caution for you; bring sunglasses. It's going to be dazzling...

By Maxine Eggenberger