VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Downton Abbey costumes low-down!

Watch this behind-the-scenes clip on Downton Abbey’s amazing costumes, plus cast interviews from Jessica Brown Findlay and Dan Stevens!

If, like us, you’ll be mourning the lack of Downton Abbey on your screens this Sunday, you can cheer yourselves up with this exclusive behind-the-scenes clip on the breathtaking costumes from the period drama.

PLUS, hear from the cast members Jessica Brown Findlay, Dan Stevens and Penelope Wilton on this must-see series, which sees the house turned into a recovery hospital for World War I soldiers and the family and staff torn apart by the bloody conflict.

Downton Abbey Season 2 boxset is out on Blu-ray™ & DVD now!

By Maria Milano

