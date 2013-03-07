VIDEO EXCLUSIVE! Daisy Lowe strikes a pose for InStyle

Model and fashionista Daisy Lowe graces the July cover of InStyle. See the behind-the-scenes video of her fashion-fantasy shoot at the V&A right here!

Everyone knows Daisy Lowe’s one cool chick. From her pals (Alexa Chung and Pixie Geldof), to her boyfriends (Mark Ronson and current beau Matt Smith) and her fashion (she’s modelled for Chanel, Burberry, Biba and Vivienne Westwood), she’s the epitome of the It-Girl.

But on a boiling hot day in April, Daisy proved to be the coolest of the It-girls when she struck a pose (or several dozens) for InStyle at the V&A in a series of figure-hugging frocks by Alexander Wang and Versace while simultaneously crafting a playlist for the party she was DJing later that evening. See the behind-the-scenes video below left.

The only thing rivalling Miss Daisy’s beauty was the stunning backdrop of the V&A, all gilded mirrors, marble statues and parquet floors.

But believe it or not, it’s only recently that Daisy’s started to appreciate that killer bod she’s become so famous for. In this month’s issue, she reveals: “It’s taken me seven years to get to the point where I can be comfortable with not being as thin as the rest of them. The public can say, ‘It’s really cool that you’re not conforming to this anorexic ideal’, but then I still have to go and stand next to all of the other girls. I’m not saying that I am big, but when you stand next to a beanpole, you’re going to look like a massive tree trunk. Literally, it’s only in the past six months that I’ve come to terms with it. Before then… it was hard. I used to have private meltdowns all the time.”

SEE STYLE PHOTOS OF DAISY LOWE

Find out what else Daisy has to say, plus see more stunning fashion and photos in the July issue of InStyle, out now, priced £3.70.

By Maria Milano