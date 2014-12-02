VIDEO: Come Get Ready With The Victoria's Secret Angels...

Catch up with the hottest girls in town — that's Jourdan Dunn, Alessandra Ambrosio and Joan Smalls, FYI — as they get ready backstage for tonight's Victoria's Secret show with our exclusive BTS video...

It’s not everyday we’re given the chance to go backstage and get close up to the world’s most beautiful woman at one of the hottest events of the year. So, you can imagine our delight when we were invited to go behind-the-scenes at Victoria’s Secret’s first-ever London fashion show while the likes of Lily Aldridge, Karlie Kloss and Adriana Lima get ready for their turn on the catwalk. And yes, it was just as chaotic, high profile and pink as you’d imagine…

Arriving early doors at the capital’s iconic Earls Court, we had to show signed documents stating exactly who we were and what we were doing there FIVE times. And that’s before we even made it into the reception.

Sniffer dogs patrolled the entrance into the Court’s main hall — which we couldn’t step foot into with a chaperone — making sure that nothing was amiss. In short, you could say security was pretty tight. But rightly so.

Being one of the most prolific fashion shows on the A-list calendar, featuring some of the world’s most iconic models and bagging the hottest singers in the biz to provide the entertainment, VS was never going to let people saunter around unattended.

When we DID make it backstage to the hair and make-up quarters, it was definitely worth the wait. From the outset, the entire area was draped in black cloak but as we made our way through the draped entrance, our eyes are instantly emblazoned with fuchsia. Lots of fuchsia.

Row after row of beauty stations line the pop-up room, which is the temporary hub for the models and Angels to get prepped, primed and made-up for the double-whammy of shows. Snaking on bananas and drinking health shakes and bottles of water, they’re even more beautiful in the flesh than they are in pics (if that was even possible).

Whether they’re strolling around in their personalised satin robes, having their glossy tresses curled or getting an express mani, every model is ridiculously lovely and eager to chat to the hoards of journalists, photographers and agents buzzing around them. So much so, it’s easy to forget that these are some of fashions biggest names.

Diva antics, tantrums and signs of hostility between the show’s stars are nowhere to be found. In fact, there’s a distinct a sense of sisterhood as the girls laugh, joke and compliment one another: something that’s totally echoed in the Victoria’s Secret ethos.

Check out our amazing and exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews with Brit It model Jourdan Dunn, long-serving VS Angel Alessandra Ambrosio and the enchanting Joan Smalls to see just what all the fuss is about…

Yep, this is going to be one hell of a show.

By Maxine Eggenberger