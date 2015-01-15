VIDEO: Cara Delevingne Is The Leader Of The Pack In DKNY's Cool SS15 Campaign

Cara Delevingne has joined forces with DKNY once again to come up trumps with one of the most on-point S/S'15 campaigns we've seen yet. Bravo, guys...

She may be a born-and-bred Brit It model but it looks like all that time spent jetting off to New York has started to rub off on Cara Delevingne as she looks the absolute urban part in DKNY's seriously cool new campaign for S/S '15.

The hot-of-the press campaign has only just landed in our in-boxes but we reckon it could be one of the most on-point of the season. Homing in on DKNY's distinct '90s aesthetic, both the imagery and video campaigns ooze that offbeat vibe that Cara herself does so well.

DKNY/Gregory Harris

With a stellar troupe of models including Binx Walton, Xiao Wen, and Sam Rollingson by her side — all complete with their own set of baby hair curls to boot — Cara and her gang take to the streets of Downtown NYC in high-neck, short-sleeve knits, stripe tube dresses, oversized tees and chunky flatform trainers so high they'd make a Spice Girl circa 1995 squeal with delight. Check out the girls doing their thing in the video above.

We need not remind you that this isn't the first time the 22-year-old super has fronted DKNY's ads: after working with the brand pretty heavily in 2013, Cara went on to design her very own collection for the label that was a pretty huge success, and has most recently fronted its sizzling lingerie campaign. Needless to say, we weren't at all surprised that their perfect relationship continued into 2015. As the saying goes; if it ain't broke...

DKNY/Gregory Harris

Shot on location at the Coleman State Skatepark under the Manhattan Bridge, DKNY's goal was to combine 'modern classics, sport elements, and playful geometric styles for the always moving, multicultural, multitasking New Yorker.' Job done, we say.

With the mission of taking the world of social media by storm with its #WeAreNYC campaign, one thing's for certain — that '90s trend that totally blew up in 2014? It's going nowhere...

Time to invest in those hoop earrings and crop tops, ladies.