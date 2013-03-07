VIDEO: Behind-the-scenes on the Primark SS11 collection

Take a peek behind-the-scenes on the stunning Primark Summer campaign shoot...

With their summer collection still dropping into stores, Primark take us behind-the-scenes on their stunning Moroccan shoot.

SEE PRIMARK SUMMER COLLECTION

Made up of several collections, for summer Primark treat us to their Global Traveller range - made up of gorgeous cinnamons, mustards and rich earthly tones, very 70s in style with flowing forms and fringing detailing.

And for summer colour-worshippers, the Heat Seeker range uses stunning colour-blocking, popping palettes and sundress stripes.

See how the collections were filmed on location in Morocco - watch video LEFT