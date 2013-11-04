Victoria's Secret In Crisis As The Show Loses Another Big Name

Cara Delevingne is the latest model to bow out of walking in this month's New York show

Cara Delevingne has reportedly turned down the chance to model at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this month to focus on her new role in the upcoming Amanda Knox biopic.

The 21-year-old may have stolen the spotlight at last year's lingerie parade in that flirty candy stripe creation, but this year Cara's putting her acting career first and rejecting her spot in New York's November 9 show.

A friend of Cara's told Mail Online: ‘Victoria’s Secret want Cara to do the show this year. They love the quirkiness she brings. But acting is where her heart really lies and she wants to prioritise that over modelling.’

The pow-browed beauty is set to play Amanda Knox's sister Deanna in Michael Winterbottom's controversial new film about the shocking 2009 murder trial in Italy - but her absence in this 2013's VS show is just the latest blow to the iconic underwear brand...

Fellow catwalk stormer Miranda Kerr also recently announced she wouldn't be walking in this year's scantiy-clad spectacular either.

'They asked me to walk in the show, and I really wanted to, but I have to be in Asia that week,' Kerr told Fashionista. 'It’s interesting to know that it will be the first year that I’m not there!'

Let's hope Cara and Miranda's lingerie love affair isn't over for good. That red-hot runway wouldn't be the same without them!

By Robyn Munson

