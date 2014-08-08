Victoria's Secret Does Minimalism With New Collection

Victoria's Secret + minimalism are not two words we'd ever thought we'd be writing in the same sentence. But the launch of their New. Simple. Sexy collection has just changed all that

Victoria's Secret's fitting experts paid a visit to InStyle HQ yesterday, and we were blown away by the sleek, modern collection.

Whilst we've always been huge fans of the fantasy inspired bras – think lace, ribbons and va-va voomness – they haven't always been our go to for general errand running days. But that all changed yesterday as they unveiled the three new collections that all fall under the theme 'less is more.'

First up there's the t-shirt bra, that comes in a variety of subdued colours like olive and grape with the smoothest coverage. It practically disappeared under our favourite tee. Next up we looked at the 'Fabulous by Victoria's Secret' which, with a low-cut neckline, adjustable straps and concealed padded underwire, is ideal for when you want to reveal a bit more but still feel secure. Then there's the 'Fabulous by Victoria's Secret.' This gives the most lift but it's discreet logo charm and gentle colourways keep is subtle. Finally we tried out their limited edition unlined version. Low-cut, it gives a natural shape and comes in a variety of cool mesh colourways. The only thing they're missing is the power to give us Candice Swanepoel's abs.

By Chloe Mac Donnell / @tweetchloe