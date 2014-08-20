Victoria Beckham's The Outnet Charity Auction Kicks Off And It's Throwback Heaven

VB's most iconic clobber can finally be yours as her reverse charity auction kicks off on The Outnet today alongside the general sale of more of her famous ensembles...

Victoria Beckham has raided her extensive wardrobe to no end all in the name of charity, putting 600 items of her personal attire up for auction and general sale on everyone's favourite designer slashed-price site, The Outnet.

While you can fork out the cash upfront for some of Victoria's more, ahem, memorable pieces (leather chaps, anyone?), you'll also be able to bid on some of VB's 'couture' pieces in a very exciting reverse auction.

Here's how it works. From August 20th until the 24th, at 9.30am and 3.30pm respectively, an exclusive item will be sold in a special 'Going, Going, Gone' reverse auction. A total of 10 items will be sold, with the price of each decreasing by a fixed amount every five minutes. When the price listed is the price you want to pay, you can simply add it to your bag and pay for it straight away However, you'll have to click-quick; there's no telling when someone else will do the same.

Valued by acclaimed auction house Christies, this very special selection has been created to raise as much money as possible for Victoria's charity of choice, mothers2mothers; a non-profit organisation that trains, employs and empowers mothers living with HIV.

The Outnet

The edit kicks off with a red satin bomber jacket which was created specially for the pop star-turned-designer as a stage costume when she was in the Spice Girls. Emblazoned with her name on the back, this piece is sure to draw the attention of Spice Girls groupies and VB followers alike. Or, if you're like us, die-hard fans of the two...

Last time we checked, the current bid stood at £1335 with 5 hours left on the clock. Eek!

We don't know about you but right now, we couldn't love Victoria any more. Take a look at the auction and the sale right here and see how many pieces you recognise from VB's extensive repertoire. Trust us, the collection is a sight to behold...

By Maxine Eggenberger