Victoria Beckham's Awesome Debut Shoes: How You Can Get Them NOW...

Victoria Beckham has just unveiled her first-ever shoe collection and we're already loosing sleep over them. Fret not, we've tracked down the best doppelgangers that we'll gladly sport until SS15...

Victoria Beckham expanded her already broad fashion empire this weekend when she debuted her stunning, first-ever shoe collection along with her gorgeous SS15 clothing at New York Fashion Week, and some major lusting ensued...

Her first foray in shoe design is by no means a small feat. Never one to shy away from a fashion challenge, she's tackled two key styles like a pro cobbler; the comfortable flat and the super-high heel - and still managed to make both pairs feel in-sync and integral to her aesthetic vision for SS15.

Finding a quiet moment to take to Instagram, just moments before the chaos of the show got underway, VB made the decision to reveal her new venture for herself by snapping a shot of what we reckon is set become the most coveted item from the SS15 shows.

Yes, we're talking about those flats. The leather, pointed-toe, wooden slat, clunky loafers that practically shut down the snap-happy app as thousands of her loyal fans were set into a 'liking' frenzy.

Available in three key styles - pure white, embossed with roses and in textured leopard print - each pair reflects a different mood from Victoria's 31 look collection and they have inevitably become the shoe to be seen in come March '15.

Not content with giving us a flattie to pine over for the next six months, Vic has also come up trumps with a range of towering Mary Jane platforms too, meaning there's a VB shoe to suit you, no matter your style.

Again, she's opted for fresh white tones, leopard motifs and velvet in rich burgundy and teal to coincide with her ensembles; echoing the strong and somewhat militant feel of the clothing perfectly.

If that wasn't enough, Victoria herself has since been taunting us with her heels, wearing them non-stop to teeter around NYC with hunky hubby, David Beckham. sometimes life just isn't fair, ladies.

Anticipating that these hot shoes wouldn't be made available until spring, we knew the only way to get ourselves through what could have been a very long, long winter would be to find some amazing doppelgangers that we can wear until we finally get our hands on the real deal. And, we have to admit, they're a pretty good substitute.

Thank You cards should be sent directly to InStyle HQ. Just FYI...

Light Pink Patent Flat Loafers, £45 ASOS

If you're feeling crafty, why not get your hands on some hot-pink leather and cut out rose-like shapes and fix them to these candy-hued loafers. Or, if you're up to the challenge, try hand-sewing them in place to give them a more authentic feel.

Leopard Print Slip-On Loafers, £525, 3.1 Phillip Lim

Ok, so we get these aren't the most bargainous of buys but we reckon they're too pretty to pass up.

White Loafers With Black Accents, £62, Topshop

For a minimalist take on the look, try working these ultra-fresh numbers with a monochrome ensemble. We recommend a relaxed suit for the ultimate in cool-girl style.

Burgundy Closed-Toe Mary Jane Heels, £32.95, Nelly.com

We're smitten with the rich red tone of these stacked heels; make like VB and pair them with deep tones of evergreen and navy for a look that's perfectly pulled together.

Textured Leopard Print High Heels, £60, River Island

Every fashion-groupie worth their salt isn't afraid to tackle a bit of leopard print. Work these towering heels with thin socks in a marl grey, a white midi skirt and an edgy biker jacket for the ultimate in FROW-worthy attire.

With styles this chic, at least the wait for VB's first shoe-drop will be way less arduous.

All the same, bring on the spring...

By Maxine Eggenberger