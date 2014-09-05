Victoria Beckham Tops British Fashion Awards 2013 Nominations

The designer and mum-of-four is up for TWO awards at this year's December ceremony...

Victoria Beckham is set to make style headlines once again this December as she takes on some of the industry's greats at the British Fashion Awards.

The nominations for the 2013 ceremony have been announced – and the Spice-Girl-turned-super-designer has racked up an impressive mention in TWO categories.

Victoria has been nominated for the Red Carpet Award, which gives recognition to a British designer who is 'creating global awareness of their designs in the media', where she's up against some of the fashion industry's finest – Antonio Berardi and Erdem.

In her second nomination category – for Brand Of The Year – she faces compeition from Alexander McQueen and Burberry.

The British Fashion Awards are judged by over 300 of the industry's retailers and experts and the winners will be announced at a star-studded ceremony at London's Coliseum on 2 December.

Last year, Victoria walked away empty-handed, but in 2011 she won the award for Designer Of The Year, much to her surprise, beating Stella McCartney, Tom Ford and Burberry. And who could forget that emotional speech on stage where she sobbed her little heart out and thanked David Beckham for his support? Not us.

With a hugely successful year which saw another incredibly chic SS14 range from her fashion house, we definitely think she'll be heading home with at least one of those shiny gongs.

Good luck, Mrs Beckham...

