Victoria Beckham reveals Autumn Winter 2013 Denim collection

We've already enjoyed her pre-fall handbags, a brand new opticals range and new season pieces from her Victoria line - but now there's even more fashion news in store as Victoria Beckham has revealed the latest gorgeous additions to her Denim line for Autumn Winter 2013.

VICTORIA BECKHAM LAUNCHES NEW EYEWEAR RANGE

The range - designed with a chic VB approach to off-duty dressing - is expanding to include capsule pieces such as a classic biker jacket, tailored Oxford shirts and simple shift dresses.

And this season it's all about the details - think leather accents, mittens and capes to beat the chill, plus detachable shearling collars that handily double up as accessories. The AW13 collection also introduces dresses for the first time - from shifts to shirtdresses - plus a new flared-trouser silhouette that we've seen Ms Beckham favouring of late: be prepared to work the wide-legged 'Farah' into your autumn wardrobe for the ultimate modern take on a seventies throwback trend.

VICTORIA BECKHAM LAUNCHES AUTUMN WINTER 2013 COLLECTION ONLINE

With her usual delivery of contemporary tailoring for a sleek and sophisticated aesthetic, plus the use of autumnal shades of brights blues and yellows on a navy, olive and berry palette, we'll be very glad to welcome the winter weather with pieces like this to look forward to. SM

Shop the new collection online at www.victoriabeckham.com.

VICTORIA BECKHAM TO OPEN FIRST STORE IN MAYFAIR?

Watch: Why InStyle loves Victoria Beckham...