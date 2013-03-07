Victoria Beckham launches new luxe for less line

It seems every high end designer has an equally inviting diffusion line these days – think Marc by Marc Jacobs, See by Chloe, Alice by Temperley – so it was only a matter of time before Victoria Beckham brought out a lower-priced but still luxe line.

Set to hit the stores in Spring 2012, Victoria by Victoria Beckham features fun frocks with a less formal feel than the main line and which Mrs Beckham describes as being for: “Women and girls of all different shapes and sizes, people who maybe want something less tight and clingy and structured.”

With cartoon character Emily the Strange said to have been an inspiration during the design process, the collection includes pops of colour and girly details in scalloped-edge trims and pussy bow ties.

And all this with three children and another one on the way, how does VB do it?

By Sarah Smith