Victoria Beckham launches her Victoria, Victoria Beckham diffusion line at Harvey Nichols

Launching her Victoria, Victoria Beckham line at Harvey Nichols, the designer du jour also hosted an uber glam after-party…

What a busy few weeks for Victoria Beckham! Having just sent her Autumn Winter mainline collection down the New York runway, the designer hot-footed it across the pond to launch her diffusion line Victoria, Victoria Beckham at Harvey Nichols during London Fashion Week.

Posing for pics with her new collection, Victoria worked a two-toned shirt dress of her own design with cute white collar and cuff detailing, while Walter Steiger boots showed off her uber long pins.

Kicking off London Fashion Week with an uber cool party, Victoria was joined by celeb pals including Olivia Palermo in a Victoria, Victoria Beckham blue and black scalloped dress, Alexa Chung and Poppy Delevigne in matching leather jackets.

